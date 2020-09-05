Insider Selling: Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Director Sells $72,238.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $72,238.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Julie Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Julie Richardson sold 10,700 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $204,156.00.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.59. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Yext in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth $282,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Yext by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,517,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,987,000 after buying an additional 303,356 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Yext by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 63,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after buying an additional 116,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Yext by 49.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

