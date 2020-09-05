Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Sells $336,914.64 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $336,914.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $58.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.55. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.01.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSIT. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Sidoti began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 36,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

