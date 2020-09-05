Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Down 13.4%

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s share price fell 13.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $18.41. 599,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 826,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTLA. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $117,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,845 shares of company stock worth $581,591. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

