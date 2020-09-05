International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup downgraded International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a neutral rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 360 ($4.70).

LON:IAG opened at GBX 219.40 ($2.87) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 198.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 263.98. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52-week low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

