Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) PT Lowered to $16.75

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from $17.00 to $16.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IIPZF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

IIPZF stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $13.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objectives are: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

