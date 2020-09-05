Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Stock Holdings Increased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,068 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 1.72% of Intersect ENT worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XENT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,188,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,933,000 after buying an additional 701,046 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 48,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 892,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 72,117 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XENT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 335,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,733. Intersect ENT Inc has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.15). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XENT shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intersect ENT from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Intersect ENT Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.