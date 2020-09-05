Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €2.15 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.15 ($2.53) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ISP. Deutsche Bank set a €1.70 ($2.00) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.22 ($2.61) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.04 ($2.40).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

