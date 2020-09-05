INTL CONS AIRL/S’s (ICAGY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut INTL CONS AIRL/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. AlphaValue downgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. INTL CONS AIRL/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.25.

Get INTL CONS AIRL/S alerts:

INTL CONS AIRL/S stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.65. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for INTL CONS AIRL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL CONS AIRL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.