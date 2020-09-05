INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of INTL FCStone from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th.
SNEX opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. INTL FCStone has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.38.
About INTL FCStone
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
