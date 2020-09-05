Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.17.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.68.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 76.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at $125,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

