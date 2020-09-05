Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IVZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.44.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.31%.

In other news, Director Sarah Beshar bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $495,601.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan bought 290,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $520,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514,052 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $43,899,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 269.6% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,716,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,747,000 after buying an additional 3,440,125 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $27,675,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco by 34.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,814,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,274,000 after buying an additional 3,047,716 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

