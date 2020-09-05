Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) Shares Down 0.9%

Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.57 and last traded at $23.62. 9,639 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

