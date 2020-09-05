Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX)

IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 710,009 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 220% compared to the average volume of 221,877 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXX. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000.

IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 110,744,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,194,457. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.87. IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $78.84.

