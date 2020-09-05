Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Title from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Investors Title stock opened at $135.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $261.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $96.45 and a fifty-two week high of $182.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.05.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.75 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 13.94%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Investors Title by 36.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Investors Title by 56.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Investors Title by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Investors Title in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Investors Title in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

