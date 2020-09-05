Invictus RG Invests $658,000 in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,511 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000. Adobe comprises approximately 10.8% of Invictus RG’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 6,598.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,693 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $362,794,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 94.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $707,710,000 after buying an additional 799,163 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 70.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $806,703,000 after buying an additional 765,634 shares during the period. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 19,398.2% during the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 544,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,809,000 after buying an additional 541,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $5,134,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,411 shares of company stock worth $44,998,755. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $15.86 on Friday, hitting $491.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,898,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $460.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

