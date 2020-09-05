Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) PT Raised to $73.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IONS has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.80.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IONS stock opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.23.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,314 shares of company stock worth $4,140,612. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,182,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.