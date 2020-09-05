IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Societe Generale lowered IPSEN S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered IPSEN S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded IPSEN S A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IPSEN S A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

IPSEN S A/S stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.29. IPSEN S A/S has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $28.62.

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

