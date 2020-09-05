IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.07% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNA. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 795.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2,180.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of MNA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.08. 63,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,220. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50.

