IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CLSA downgraded IQIYI from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of IQIYI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. New Street Research cut shares of IQIYI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of IQIYI from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IQIYI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

IQIYI stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. IQIYI has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.15.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.47). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 118.55% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. As a group, analysts predict that IQIYI will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in IQIYI in the second quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IQIYI by 169.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 360,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in IQIYI by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the second quarter valued at about $526,000. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

