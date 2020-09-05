Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IRTC. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.10.

Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $212.43 on Tuesday. Irhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $232.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.51 and a 200-day moving average of $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The company had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.66, for a total transaction of $1,246,474.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.80, for a total transaction of $1,146,499.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,952.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,054 shares of company stock worth $24,044,415 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

