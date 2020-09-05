iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) Trading Down 8.2%

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT)’s share price dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.37 and last traded at $13.41. Approximately 1,007,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,802,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.54).

In other iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $11,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

