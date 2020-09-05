iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Shares Down 2.7%

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)’s share price were down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.00 and last traded at $80.19. Approximately 15,571 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 12,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average of $66.92.

