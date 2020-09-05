Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.68 million, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.26. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a positive return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 13,493.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 9.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

