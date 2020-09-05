J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the July 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 857,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,899. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.87.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,523 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $346,004.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,740 shares of company stock worth $24,699,199. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,222,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after buying an additional 50,948 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,163,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after buying an additional 1,085,747 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,671,000 after buying an additional 427,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,899,000 after buying an additional 51,088 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,216,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,372,000 after buying an additional 107,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.84.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

