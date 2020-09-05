James E. Craige Buys 10,000 Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) Stock

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) EVP James E. Craige bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $78,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EDI opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $12.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 202.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 64,742 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

