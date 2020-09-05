James E. Craige Buys 10,000 Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) Stock

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) EVP James E. Craige bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $78,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
EDI opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $12.51.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%.
About Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
