Jared Scharf Purchases 46,428 Shares of Desert Gold Ventures Inc (CVE:DAU) Stock

Desert Gold Ventures Inc (CVE:DAU) Director Jared Scharf acquired 46,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,999.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 855,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$239,566.60.

Shares of Desert Gold Ventures stock opened at C$0.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.61. Desert Gold Ventures Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.35.

Get Desert Gold Ventures alerts:

Desert Gold Ventures Company Profile

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company explores for gold ores. It holds a 100% interest in the Byumba exploration permit that covers an area of approximately 90,119 hectares, which is located to the north of the capital city of Kigali, Rwanda.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Desert Gold Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desert Gold Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.