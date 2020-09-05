Jared Scharf Purchases 46,428 Shares of Desert Gold Ventures Inc (CVE:DAU) Stock

Desert Gold Ventures Inc (CVE:DAU) Director Jared Scharf acquired 46,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,999.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 855,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$239,566.60.
Shares of Desert Gold Ventures stock opened at C$0.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.61. Desert Gold Ventures Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.35.
Desert Gold Ventures Company Profile
