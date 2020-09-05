Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $131.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.27 and its 200-day moving average is $113.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $494,917 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,176.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

