Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.59.
Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $131.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.27 and its 200-day moving average is $113.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $494,917 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,176.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
