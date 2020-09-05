Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Encavis (ETR:CAP) a €13.50 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Encavis (ETR:CAP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAP. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Encavis in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of Encavis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Encavis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of CAP opened at €13.76 ($16.19) on Tuesday. Encavis has a 1-year low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a 1-year high of €15.50 ($18.24). The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.88.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, construction, operation, and installation of solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 173 solar parks and 67 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 1.9 gigawatt (GW) in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

