Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €84.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HEN3. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €82.63 ($97.21).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €85.36 ($100.42) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €85.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of €81.49. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

