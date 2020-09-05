Jefferies Financial Group Raises Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $209.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CASY. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Sidoti raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

NASDAQ CASY opened at $176.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.76. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $182.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 464.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.