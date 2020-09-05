JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Down 11%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s stock price traded down 11% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.41. 659,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,353,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $898.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.62.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.35). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.