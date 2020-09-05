Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,295 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sector Gamma AS grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.59. 7,198,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,663,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.22.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

