Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.6% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 61,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 81.3% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $1,465,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $148.59. 7,198,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,663,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.22. The company has a market cap of $393.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

