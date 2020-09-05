Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Joint’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Joint posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Joint had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million.

JYNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Joint in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Joint from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Joint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Joint stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 93,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Joint has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $237.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Joint by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Joint by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Joint by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Joint by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Joint by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

