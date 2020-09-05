JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €126.00 Price Target for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating and issued a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Siemens in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. HSBC set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €128.29 ($150.93).

Shares of FRA:SIE opened at €115.70 ($136.12) on Wednesday. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($156.93). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €114.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €97.15.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

