JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €64.00 Price Target for Continental (ETR:CON)

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CON. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €96.28 ($113.27).

Shares of CON stock opened at €93.04 ($109.46) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €88.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €83.76. Continental has a 52 week low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a 52 week high of €133.10 ($156.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion and a PE ratio of -6.81.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

