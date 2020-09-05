JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€8.00” Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) target price on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.97 ($11.73).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €7.70 ($9.06) on Tuesday. ENI has a 1 year low of €6.28 ($7.39) and a 1 year high of €14.59 ($17.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.87. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion and a PE ratio of -3.17.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

