JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €8.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.52 ($7.67) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.75 ($9.12) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.63 ($7.80).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown stock opened at €4.70 ($5.53) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €5.03 and its 200 day moving average is €5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.33. Aroundtown has a one year low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a one year high of €8.88 ($10.45).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.