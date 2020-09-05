JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 50 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LHN. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 54 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 61 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a CHF 44 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 49 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 51.

Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52 week high of CHF 60.

