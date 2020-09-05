JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 50 Price Target

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 50 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LHN. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 54 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 61 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a CHF 44 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 49 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 51.

Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52 week high of CHF 60.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN)

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit