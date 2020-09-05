JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $250.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of salesforce.com to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.60.

Shares of CRM opened at $254.70 on Tuesday. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $251.79 billion, a PE ratio of 99.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.51.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $1,521,173.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,406,948.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $1,904,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,803,492.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 808,041 shares of company stock worth $160,984,288 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 46.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

