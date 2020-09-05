JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Price Target to GBX 1,600

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RDSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,440 ($18.82) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,935 ($25.28) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price target (up previously from GBX 1,650 ($21.56)) on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,806.28 ($23.60).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,035.60 ($13.53) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,136.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,304.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion and a PE ratio of -7.23. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,419.50 ($31.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is -34.05%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.