JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $150.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $74.25 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $78.50 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $81.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an underperform rating and a $78.75 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $120.96 on Tuesday. Apple has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The stock has a market cap of $2,097.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.93 and a 200 day moving average of $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. Research analysts expect that Apple will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $36,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 150.0% in the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

