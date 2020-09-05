JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BKNIY. Societe Generale lowered BANKINTER S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BANKINTER S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. BANKINTER S A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

BKNIY stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. BANKINTER S A/S has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

