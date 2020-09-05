JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $105.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra upped their price objective on Peloton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Peloton from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Peloton from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.95. Peloton has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32.

In other Peloton news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $2,002,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $7,478,798 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Peloton by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton by 317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185,667 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Peloton by 478.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,218 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Peloton by 85.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,355,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Peloton by 304.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,708,000 after buying an additional 3,971,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

