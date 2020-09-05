JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $425.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $220.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens reissued a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $355.00.

ZM stock opened at $369.89 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $478.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.13. The firm has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.22, a PEG ratio of 20.41 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.39, for a total transaction of $1,877,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.91, for a total value of $643,468.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 388,295 shares of company stock valued at $95,509,890. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $1,485,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

