K&S (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €6.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of K&S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.18 ($8.45).

K&S stock opened at €5.80 ($6.83) on Tuesday. K&S has a one year low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a one year high of €15.57 ($18.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

