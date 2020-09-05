Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Kaleyra from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. National Securities started coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE:KLR opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Kaleyra has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $214.99 million, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.33.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kaleyra will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $646,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Analyst Recommendations for Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR)

Comments


