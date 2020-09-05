Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KALV. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KALV stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 31.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 53,863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 461,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 236,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.