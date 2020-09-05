Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Short Interest Down 16.2% in August

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 265,800 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the July 30th total of 317,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ KMDA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.77. 317,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $397.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.23. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $13.33.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.61 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMDA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Kamada from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Kamada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kamada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the second quarter worth $56,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at $776,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

