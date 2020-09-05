Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €36.50 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DPW. UBS Group set a €39.50 ($46.47) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €39.00 ($45.89).

DPW opened at €37.68 ($44.33) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €36.67 and a 200 day moving average of €30.19.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

